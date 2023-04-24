Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

