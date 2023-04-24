Constellation Software Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $17.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $17.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.93. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.64 per share.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion.
TSE CSU opened at C$2,644.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,430.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,220.48. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,674.98. The company has a market cap of C$56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
