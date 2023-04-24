Contrasting Alarum Technologies (ALAR) & Its Peers

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) is one of 426 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alarum Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -70.03% -66.83% -45.95% Alarum Technologies Competitors -29.33% -103.92% -9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarum Technologies Competitors 1922 12799 26496 613 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alarum Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Alarum Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarum Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $18.78 million -$13.15 million -0.73 Alarum Technologies Competitors $2.13 billion $226.89 million 7.59

Alarum Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarum Technologies competitors beat Alarum Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. The Enterprise Privacy segment enables customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web, using a unique hybrid network. The Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy segment includes a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking consumers online activity, and keeping users safe from hackers. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben-David, Daniel Shachar, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Herzliya, Israel.

