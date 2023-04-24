Contrasting Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60% Westamerica Bancorporation 47.95% 23.66% 1.95%

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.9% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $54.74, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Citigroup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.94 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.84 Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 4.13 $122.03 million $5.20 7.88

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.