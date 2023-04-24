Contrasting Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rumble alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -3.99% -1.85% Model N -11.65% -7.52% -2.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 84.84 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Model N $219.16 million 5.80 -$28.64 million ($0.72) -46.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

96.6% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. Model N has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Model N.

Summary

Rumble beats Model N on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat, and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.