Contrasting MoneyLion (ML) & The Competition

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.51% -21.23% -8.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.53 MoneyLion Competitors $3.13 billion $503.76 million 0.93

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 5.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 282 1273 1898 67 2.50

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,091.90%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.59%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

