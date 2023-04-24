Contrasting Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and 1mage Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 17.81 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -46.17 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Samsara has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Samsara and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $21.82, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Samsara beats 1mage Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

