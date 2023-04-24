Copa Holdings, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $9.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.22. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.
Copa Stock Performance
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.
Copa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
