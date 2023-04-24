CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

