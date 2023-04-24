Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
HBM stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
