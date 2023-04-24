Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

HBM stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.