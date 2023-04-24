Cormark Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

