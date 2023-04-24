Corning Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corning by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.