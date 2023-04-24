Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CUZ opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.