Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $147.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $148.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,735 shares of company stock worth $6,081,140 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $62,045,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $46,029,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

