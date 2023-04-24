Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cutera by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 252,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cutera by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 124,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

