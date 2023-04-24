Cwm LLC Buys 524 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

