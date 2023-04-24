Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $125.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

