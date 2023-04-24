Cwm LLC Has $376,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after buying an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.