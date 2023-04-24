DA Davidson Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

