DA Davidson Comments on Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFWA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.