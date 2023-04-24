DA Davidson Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

USB opened at $33.52 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.