DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $738.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

