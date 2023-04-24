Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $486.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $488.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.