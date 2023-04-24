Definitive Healthcare Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definitive Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ DH opened at $11.86 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.