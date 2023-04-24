Desjardins Weighs in on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Metro Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.78.

MRU opened at C$76.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90.

Metro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

