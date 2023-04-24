DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,056 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,899. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 56.8% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

