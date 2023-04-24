DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Gill Barr Buys 15,557 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Gill Barr bought 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of £127.85 ($158.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,962.45 ($2,461,282.58).

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61. The firm has a market cap of £294.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,046.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.21. DFS Furniture plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.20 ($2.42).

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS Furniture Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

