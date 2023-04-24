Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $141.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

