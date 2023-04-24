Discover Financial Services to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

