Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $147.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

