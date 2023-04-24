DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

