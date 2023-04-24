DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 133,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

