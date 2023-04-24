Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 9,699.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

