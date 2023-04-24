e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Review

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for e.Digital and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canaan has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 192.62%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Canaan 16.12% 15.36% 12.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares e.Digital and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Canaan $634.88 million 0.71 $95.44 million $0.61 4.30

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canaan beats e.Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

