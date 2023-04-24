E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,000 shares of company stock worth $673,606 over the last three months. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in E2open Parent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.