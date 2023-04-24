EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

SATS opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

