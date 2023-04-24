Eight Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

