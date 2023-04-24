Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

