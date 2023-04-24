EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

ENLC stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.