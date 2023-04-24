Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Insider Activity

Entegris Stock Performance

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

