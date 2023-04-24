Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading

