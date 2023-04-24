Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.
Equifax Stock Performance
EFX opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $204,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.