Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $56.05 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.