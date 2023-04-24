Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 283,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

