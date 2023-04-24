Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

First Community Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.20 on Monday. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.