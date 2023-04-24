Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

FR opened at C$9.72 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.81.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

