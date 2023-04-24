Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

GNRC opened at $102.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

