Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $300.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

