Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

