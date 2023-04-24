Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAG opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

